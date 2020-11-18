Cipla launches rapid antibody test kit 'Covi-G' for COVID-19 detection

Drug major Cipla has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit across most emerging markets and Europe.

Cipla will distribute the rapid antibody kit branded as 'Covi-G'. The product will be manufactured by Multi G. This was among the earliest antibody kits to declare CE-compliance, the quality certification of the European Union and is awaiting approval by respective country regulators. The product, which claims to have an accuracy of about 92%, has already been commercialised in over 20 countries.

The kit gives results within 10 minutes. Cipla will sell these kits across 25 markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia, said Cipla. The third largest domestic pharma company, Cipla sells its products across 80 markets and is a world leader in inhalation therapies.

"Cipla's expansive reach, network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits," said the company.

Earlier, Cipla had launched Elifast diagnostic kits for mass screening of COVID-19 patients. It can be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines. The company also sells Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, with a licensing arrangement with Gilead Life sciences.

