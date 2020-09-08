COVID-19 vaccine: First batch of Russia's Sputnik V released for public

The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, named "Sputnik V" has been released for public circulation, according to the Russian health ministry.

"The first batch of the Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of new coronavirus infection has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia's health minister Mikhail Murashko announced that the Phase-3 clinical trial would start this week.

Recently, a prominent medical journal the Lancet also claimed that early results from trials of Russia's potential coronavirus vaccine showed no major side effects.

The Lancet study reported, "The two 42-day trials -- including 38 healthy adults each -- did not find any serious adverse effects among participants, and confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response".

It added, "Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing COVID-19 infection".

On 11 August, the world's first vaccine against the COVID-19 'Sputnik V' was registered by the Russian government. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

After registration, at least 20 countries, including India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico and Brazil, have expressed their interest in obtaining the vaccine. Plans include ramping up production of the vaccine to 200 million doses by the end of 2020, including 30 million in Russia.

Reports have emerged that India may conduct a separate Phase-3 clinical human trials of Sputnik V. Russia has shared details of its vaccine's efficacy and safety with India. The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has submitted "comprehensive data" on its safety and efficacy to Indian authorities.

