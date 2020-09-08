Business Today
Loading...

COVID-19 vaccine: Japan to spend $6.3 billion from emergency budget reserve

Japan's government said it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic

twitter-logoReuters | September 8, 2020 | Updated 12:45 IST
COVID-19 vaccine: Japan to spend $6.3 billion from emergency budget reserve
The plans were outlined in documents distributed at a briefing by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the coronavirus response

The Japanese government approved on Tuesday spending of 671.4 billion yen ($6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said. Japan's government said it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.

The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate for possible side effects from the vaccines. The plans were outlined in documents distributed at a briefing by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the coronavirus response. Outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had pledged the government would secure enough vaccines for every Japanese citizen by the middle of next year.

Japan has made bilateral agreements with overseas pharma companies to secure hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines that are still being tested. It has also agreed to join a World Health Organisation effort that aims to buy and fairly distribute inoculations.

The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: First batch of Russia's Sputnik V released for public

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: COVID-19 vaccine | COVID-19 vaccine japan | COVID-19 vaccine japan trials | COVID-19 vaccine trials | COVID-19 vaccine production | COVID-19 vaccine procurement | COVID-19 vaccine supply | COVID-19 vaccine japan procurement | Japan Economy Minister | Yasutoshi Nis
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close