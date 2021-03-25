India delaying exports of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations: Gavi

India is delaying export licences for COVID-19 vaccines to be sent to poor countries under the Covax facility due to the surge in domestic demand, according to facility co-leader Gavi. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) had tied up with Covax scheme for supplying AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to low-income nations.

However, vaccine shipments for the rest of March and April are being delayed now as demand for the AstraZeneca shot has grown in India, reported AFP.

"Delays in granting further export licenses for Serum Institute (SII) of India-produced COVID-19 vaccine doses are due to the increased demand of COVID-19 vaccines in India," a Gavi spokesperson told AFP.

"SII has pledged that, alongside supplying India, it will prioritise the Covax multilateral solution for equitable distribution. Covax is in talks with the government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible," the spokesperson further added.

SII is manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines for India as well as 64 low-income countries. The vaccines produced by the company are to be delivered via Covax facility to these nations.

However, deliveries to the low-income nations were delayed after a setback in securing export licences for doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by SII and the vaccines are expected to be shipped in March and April, the Gavi spokesperson told AFP. The agreement between SII and Gavi included funding for expanding manufacturing capacity, he further added.

The Covax scheme, or COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, is an initiative by UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and others. It is meant to ensure that residents of 92 of the poorest countries in the world can access COVID-19 vaccines, with the costs being covered by donors.

Since production of COVID-19 vaccines started, WHO has been warning countries against "vaccine nationalism".