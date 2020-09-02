Mankind Pharma to help doctors create their own virtual clinic

Mankind Pharma, one of the leading domestic drug companies, has tied up with DrOnA Health, a novel virtual-consultation platform for doctors to help them interact with their patients across various channels, including in-clinic and virtual, as part of their foray into telemedicine.

"We and DrOnA did a survey among patients and realised majority patients prefer to consult only known doctors. Unlike in most online health apps, this helps doctors retain their own old patients. From a patient's point of view, they can 'go' to their old and known doctor in a hassle free manner, in this testing time of Covid-19," said Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma. The app is conceptualised as a doctors' own virtual clinic, where they can invite their patients to book an appointment through their m-site link. The app is available on both on Apple I-store and android platforms.

He said the sales team of Mankind has been promoting DrOnA Health among doctors as a service to help them. Over 10,000 doctors are now using the facility. Another special feature of the app is that it allows doctors to have complete ownership of data. They can delete their patients' data from the app whenever they want.

Rajeev Juneja said Mankind is currently conducting phase-I clinical trial of a novel formulation Niclosamide for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in India, in collaboration with South Korean firm Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. The trials are being done on 1,000 patients and data is expected to receive in the next 45 days. "We have exclusive licence for this novel drug in India and its potential is huge, considering the increasing number of Covid-19 cases," he said.

The company had launched infertility drug dydrogesterone, a generic version of Abbott's Duphaston tablets last year, and production had to be made triple to meet the demand. Mankind has set up a 500-scientist team of R&D infrastructure eyeing potential therapies in chronic segments. Now exports contribute about Rs 250 crore from 10-15 products and plans are to grow this business.

The Rs 6,000-crore turnover Mankind, the highest valued privately held domestic drug company, is not looking at an initial public offer in the next 3-4 years, considering the market situation. In the current financial year, the company is expected to grow by 9-10 per cent. Private equity companies Capital International and Chrys Capital have minority stakes in Mankind and in the latest deal a couple of years ago, the firm was reportedly valued over Rs 23,000 crore.

