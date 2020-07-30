'Two Indian COVID-19 vaccine candidates in clinical trial phase,' says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister has said that two Indian companies have reached the clinical trial phase in the run-up to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vardhan said this during the launch of the Compendium on 'CSIR Technologies for Covid-19 Mitigation' on Thursday.

Vardhan also praised India's response to COVID-19. He said that India has put up a strong fight against COVID-19 and continues to battle the pandemic. In specific, Vardhan hailed the scientific-technological advancements and innovations by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). He expressed gratitude for the work done by the country's scientists and experts.

"The Compendium covers a wide range of technologies and products for fighting Covid-19, spanning diagnostics, drugs, ventilators and PPEs using more than 100 technologies and 93 industry partners. Over 60 of these technologies have been transferred for commercial production," he said.

"We have fought the pandemic in full force. Two Indian companies have reached the clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine. It is a matter of pride," the minister added. He also claimed that India is among the five nations which have been able to isolate the COVID-19 virus.

Vardhan also lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He said that they have been "selfless" in this fight against COVID-19.

Vardhan said that India's recovery rate is amongst the best in the world at 64% and that the fatality rate is quite low. Over 10 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered so far. "Others are on a road to recovery as well," Vardhan stated.

The health minister claimed that in the coming months, India is planning to ramp-up the number of Covid-19 tests to 10 lakh daily. "In April, we were conducting just 6,000 tests on a daily basis, today, the figure has gone up to 5 lakh tests daily," the minister added.

