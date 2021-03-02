Airtel acquires Rs 18,699 crore spectrum, to help cover 90 million customers

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has acquired 355.45 Megahertz (MHz) of airwaves for Rs 18,699 crore in the telecom spectrum auction being conducted by the government.

The newly acquired airwaves give Airtel the most formidable spectrum holdings in the country and will help improve its coverage in villages by offering a superior experience to an additional 90 million customers in India, the company said in a release.

Airtel said it has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2,300 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 18,699 crore. "Airtel has now secured pan India foot print of Sub GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in building coverage in every urban town," it said.

Despite the large amount of spectrum made available, the 700 MHz band did not get any bid from the operators as it made no economic case for them based on the high reserve prices, the company said, adding that 700 MHz band coupled with 3.5 GHz band has the potential to accelerate India's progress to the top league of digitally enabled nations.