Jio offers double data, more non-Jio talktime to help social distancing

Reliance Jio today announced that they are upgrading their 4G vouchers to suit consumers in the current coronavirus outbreak. Jio users now get twice the data they got earlier and additional talktime with non-Jio users.

The changes are made in four plans. The Rs 11 plan now gives you 800 MB instead of 400 MB along with 75 minutes of non-Jio talktime. Users now get 2 GB instead of 1 along with 200 minutes of talktime for Rs 21.

The Rs 51 plan which earlier offered 3 GB now offers 6 GB of data with 500 minutes talktime and the Rs 101 plan has been upgraded from 6 GB to 12 GB along with 1000 minutes of non-Jio talktime.

"With businesses encouraging employees to work from home, a growing need for remote interactions and families having more time for recreation, there is a growing requirement among users of seamless and more data," Jio said in a statement. "Through these voucher upgrades, Jio is extending help to the users and ensuring that Indians have access to uninterrupted, abundant and affordable data to meet their current connectivity needs."

Once the data is consumed users will get 64kbps.

Since the price hike in December, Jio and other telecoms have made several changes in the plans that they offer. Jio earlier this month already made changes in its Annual plans. It bought out a new Rs 4,999 plan and increased the cost of Rs 2,020 plan to Rs 2,121.

ALSO READ:Exempt telcos under 15% subscriber base from floor price norms: BSNL, MTNL

ALSO READ:Reliance Jio announces new annual plan at Rs 4,999; check out details