Reliance Jio announces new annual plan at Rs 4,999; check out details

Reliance Jio has announced a new 360 days yearly plan. The new recharge plan will cost Rs 4,999 and will offer 350 GB of 4G data. After this limit is exhausted, data speeds will capped at 64kb/s.

Jio to Jio calls are still unlimitedly free, but there is a limit of 12,000 minutes for voice calls to other networks. After this, users need to pay extra for an additional Talktime package. The Rs 4,999 Jio annual plan also offers 100 SMS/day and free access to Jio apps.

Last month, Reliance Jio had brought out the Rs 2,121 plan to replace its Rs 2,020 annual plan. Similar to its Rs 2,020 plan, the Rs 2,121 annual plan by Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB 4G data, unlimited talktime and 100 free SMSs per day. The only difference is that the new Rs 2,121 plan is only valid for 336 days, while the older Rs 2,020 plan was valid for a longer 365 days.

Jio had also launched two one-day offers for Rs 49 and Rs 69 only for JioPhone users in February. Jio offers range of plans, from a low Rs 10 talktime top-up all the way to the long term Rs 4,999 plan.

