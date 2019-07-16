Reliance Jio GigaFiber effect: Tata Sky Broadband offers unlimited plans starting at Rs 590 with speeds of up to 100mbps

Reliance Jio has become synonymous with the term 'market disrupter'. Earlier, it changed the country's mobile landscape and brought down the prices to a point that every Indian now has an affordable mobile data plan. The company is now all set to disrupt the fixed broadband market next and the effects are already being felt - much before the official launch of Jio GigaFiber. Indian telecom majors have already started offering cheaper and value for money deals to their subscribers to keep them from moving away to Reliance Jio GigaFiber when it officially debuts in the country. Tata Sky Broadband has now revamped its plans in the select regions to attract new customers and keep the existing ones.

Tata Sky Broadband provides its internet services in 21 Indian cities and offers a wide variety of plans to its subscribers. The company is now offering Rs 590 unlimited data plan in Ahmedabad for a period of one month, three months and six months. It is a basic plan and offers speeds up to 16mbps, a free router, data rollover and safe custody options. Up next is the Rs 700 plan with 25mbps data speed and Rs 800 with 50mbps speed. Tata Sky also offers Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 unlimited plan with speeds up to 75mbps and 100mbps download speed. However, the company will charge for installation of the router which is free.

Besides the monthly plans, Tata Sky Broadband is also offering quarterly plans starting from Rs 1,770, Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,400 offering download speeds of 16mbps, 25mbps and 50mbps respectively. The company is offering Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,900 with download speeds of 75mbps and 100mbps. These plans come with free router facility, free installation and data rollover facility.

The nine-month plans from Tata Sky Broadband starts at Rs 5,310 for the 16Mbps data speed. The Rs 6,300 and Rs 7,200 plan offers download speeds of 25mbps and 50mbps respectively. The download speeds of 75Mbps and 100Mbps are available for Rs 9,900 and Rs 11,700 respectively.

In Mumbai, the monthly unlimited plans of Tata Sky Broadband start at Rs 999. Other monthly plans include Rs 1,249 and Rs 1,599 with speeds of 50mbps and 100mbps respectively.

