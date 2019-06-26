Reliance Jio recharge: These 5 plans offer 1.5GB per day data, unlimited calls, free apps

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing not only price but also data wars. The sector has changed significantly post the entry of Reliance Jio into the mix. After setting sail on September 2016, Jio started by offering 1GB of data per day to its users. However, at the moment, the company is offering five different recharge plans with an increased data pack of 1.5GB per day. Along with the data, users of these recharge packs also get free local and STD voice calls and free SMSs. Following are the details of all the five Reliance Jio recharge plans that offer 1.5 GB of data per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 recharge plan: Under the Rs 149 recharge plan offered by Reliance Jio, users will get the 1.5GB of data per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days with unlimited calling option. The people who pick Jio Rs 149 plan will also get 100 SMSs per day and a complimentary subscription to the Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 recharge plan: The subscribers of Reliance Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan will get the usual 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The Rs 349 recharge plan also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 recharge plan: For the people who opt for Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio will provide the same 1.5 GB of internet data but for an extended validity of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 recharge plan: The Reliance Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of internet data to its subscribers for a period of 91 days. The Rs 499 recharge plan also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 recharge plan: Under the Rs 1,699 recharge plan of Reliance Jio, the Jio subscribers will get 1.5GB of daily data for a whole year (365 days). Rest of the offerings remain the same. It includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile apps.

Edited By: Udit Verma

