Reliance Jio fine-tunes Jio4GVoice app for Jio GigaFiber fixed line calling

The launch of Jio GigaFiber is set to shake India's wired broadband and calling landscape. The customers are waiting for the new Reliance Jio's offering after the company blew up in the Indian telecom market and became the market leader in the country's mobile broadband segment. And, now the 'Achhe Din' for fixed broadband consumers are truly here.

Amidst the hullabaloo around the Jio GigaFiber rollout in India, Reliance Jio has taken its first step towards having a proper fixed line service. The company has updated its Jio4GVoice app into JioCall. The Jio4GVoice (now JioCall) enables non-VoLTE smartphones to make calls over the Jio 4G network. But, what's new in that?

The updated JioCall app has a completely revamped user interface and still serves basic operations like making VoLTE voice and video calls. But now, JioCall will allow users to set up their Jio GigaFiber connection on their smartphones and will enable video and voice calls via the user's smartphone.

As per the JioCall description on the Google Play Store, the newly redesigned app will allow you to make video calls using the fixed line number. It says that the app will make the fixed line connection "smart by using your smartphone to make video and audio calls". Consumers will be required to configure their 10-digit Jio fixed line number on the Jio Call app. Once the fixed line profile is chosen on the app, the user can easily make or receive calls from their fixed line number on their smartphone. The best part is that this service does not require a separate Jio SIM, which means that the calling feature will be available through the JioCall app by using the fixed line connection directly.

Other than the above-mentioned features, the JioCall app will be the first to introduce Rich Communication Service (RCS) in India and will bring features like Rich Call, Chat, Group Chat, file share, location share, doodles, stickers and much more.

