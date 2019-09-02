Reliance JioFiber effect: Airtel launches Xstream Box, Xstream Stick

Reliance JioFiber has not commercially rolled out yet but we are already witnessing its competitors launching new digital entertainment services to counter the Jio Fiber effect and reduce the churn. One of the biggest broadband players in India, Airtel has launched Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India to counter Jio Fiber broadband services that will go commercial from September 5 and offer Jio Set-Top Box and 'console-like gaming experiences' on televisions.

Positioned as a direct competitor to Reliance Jio Fiber's hybrid set-top-box, the Airtel Xstream box and Xstream Stick will let its users access Live TV, video, music, news, and sports across an OTT smart stick, Internet-enabled set-top box and hand-held devices.

"Airtel Xstream is India's first converged entertainment platform that will cater to needs of a new generation of consumers who are looking for seamless and converged entertainment across multiple screens at home and on-the-go," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in an official statement Monday.

Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel Xstream Box, also known as Xstream 4K Hybrid Box, is priced at Rs 3,999. However, the existing Airtel Digital TV customers will get a discounted price to upgrade to the new set-top box at Rs 2,249. The Airtel Xstream Box comes with a one-year complimentary subscription to the content of the Airtel Xstream app and one-month subscription to the company's HD DTH pack. Airtel Xstream Box will let the users watch over 500 TV channels, and also allow them to access content via the preloaded Airtel Xstream app. The set-top box runs Android 9.0 Pie and gives users access to the Google Play Store.

Airtel Xstream Stick

Xstream stick includes features similar to the Xstream Box barring the DTH access. The Xstream stick lets users watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and has Google Play Store support. Airtel Xstream Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 and consumers will have to pay Rs 999 for an annual subscription.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Reliance JioFiber: How cheap is it compared to Airtel, ACT, others?

Also Read: Jio Fiber subscription: Beware! Activation email asking for bank account details is a scam

Also Read: Jio GigaFiber launch revisit: Everything you need to know ahead of Jio Fiber commercial roll-out

Also Read: Reliance Jio Fiber effect: Hathway launches 50 Mbps plan for Rs 399