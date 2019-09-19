Vodafone Idea ahead of Reliance Jio as largest telecom operator in India in July: TRAI

Vodafone Idea continued its reign as the country's largest telecom operator in July, according to latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. The TRAI data shows that Vodafone Idea has a market share of 32.53 per cent in the wireless subscribers segment, while Reliance Jio has 29.08 per cent. Bharti Airtel is third on the list with 28.12 per cent, while public players BSNL and MTNL have market shares of 9.98 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively.

However, Reliance Jio gained the maximum subscribers in the month of July, while its strongest competitors Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, both lost significantly. Reliance Jio added more than 85 lakh wireless subscribers in July, while Vodafone Idea and Airtel lost 33.9 lakh and 25.8 lakh customers, respectively.

Despite the loss in customers, Vodafone Idea has a user base of 38 crore, while Reliance Jio has 33.97 crore and Bharti Airtel has 32.85 crore customers.

The overall telephone subscribers in India increased to 118.9 crore at the end of July. The figure includes both mobile and landline subscribers combined. It registered a monthly growth of 0.2 per cent, showed TRAI data. Urban subscribers increased to 67.8 crore in July compared to 67.5 crore in June, while rural subscription increased a tad to 51.1 crore in the same period, showed the TRAI data.

When it comes to wired and wireless broadband, Reliance Jio is the market leader with more than half of market share. Reliance Jio has 56.25 per cent market share, while Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have 20.52 per cent, 18.36 per cent and 3.58 per cent, respectively. Reliance Jio led the tally in broadband subscriber numbers with 339.79 million, followed by Bharti Airtel with 123.94 million and Vodafone Idea with 110.92 million. The number of broadband subscribers increased to 60.4 crore at July-end, rising 1.60 per cent over the previous month.

"Top five service providers constituted 98.95 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July'19," it said.

Also read: Reliance Jio races ahead with 21.3 Mbps 4G download speed in August, Vodafone fastest in upload

Also read: Vodafone Idea gets shareholders' approval to increase share capital to Rs 50,000 crore