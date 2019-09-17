Reliance Jio races ahead with 21.3 Mbps 4G download speed in August, Vodafone fastest in upload

Reliance Jio is leading the charts when it comes to average 4G download speed. Vodafone has topped the upload speed ranking. Reliance Jio has done better in August, compared to July, with the download speed of 21.3 Mbps. Last month, the company had reported download speed of 21 Mbps, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. Reliance Jio has cemented its place as the fastest 4G telecom operator in the year 2019. Jio is closely followed by Bharti Airtel but its average download speed witnessed a slight fall in the month of August.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that the average download speed of Airtel in August was 8.2 Mbps, down from 8.8 Mbps. Vodafone, on the other hand, reported average 4G download speeds of 7.7Mbps in both July and August. Meanwhile, Idea saw a decline from 6.6Mbps in July to 6.1Mbps last month. Both Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses but TRAI published their network performance separately.

As far as upload speed is concerned, Jio's average upload speed came at 4.4 Mbps in August, an improvement from July. Vodafone, on the other hand, reported the fastest upload speed of 5.5 Mbps in August. Both Airtel and Idea Cellular saw a minor decline in their average 4G upload speed as well.

TRAI calculates average download and upload speed based on the data speeds it collects on a real-time basis using the MySpeed app.

Edited By: Udit Verma

