Good news, cricket fans! BSNL Superstar 300 plan offers free Hotstar Premium subscription

BSNL has announced a new broadband plan called Superstar 300. The new plan will come with free Hotstar Premium subscription and BSNL hopes to take on Airtel and Reliance Jio GigaFiber with its new offering. Major telecom service providers offer complementary services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to attract new subscribers and minimise the churn.

The new BSNL Superstar 300 plan is priced at Rs 749 and offers 300GB data at 50mbps. The new plan comes at the time when the whole of India is glued on to their TV and mobile phones for the ongoing cricket world cup. Hotstar is the only major video streaming site in India that is streaming World Cup matches live and BSNL hopes to get a major push and increase in its subscriber base during this period.

BSNL Superstar 300 broadband plan is a fiber to home plan and will be available in all telecom circles across the country. People interested in the new broadband plan can submit a request online or call on the company's toll-free number.

BSNL biggest competitor, Bharti IAirtel offers free Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee 5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscriptions under the 'Airtel Thanks' offer. Earlier, BSNL was offering Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 to select Bharat Fiber customers.

Edited By: Udit Verma

