Wealth & waves: Inside the luxury yacht collections of FIFA World Cup 2026's biggest stars

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 holds the gaze of football fans around the world, some of the tournament's biggest names are drawing attention not only for what they do on the pitch, but also for the lives they lead away from it. Among the luxury assets favoured by the game's elite, superyachts remain among the clearest symbols of wealth, privacy and status.

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While many players charter luxury vessels during holidays, a smaller group of World Cup stars own multi-million-dollar yachts of their own. From Cristiano Ronaldo's floating mansion to Lionel Messi's Mediterranean retreat, these vessels sit at the meeting point of football, celebrity and modern fortune.

Ronaldo's $7.5 mn floating mansion

Leading that list is Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, whose yacht has become almost as familiar as the footballer himself. In 2020, Ronaldo purchased the Azimut Grande 27 Metri, reportedly named Aya London. Valued at an estimated $7-7.5 million, the 27-metre yacht includes five luxury cabins, six bathrooms, a spacious lounge, dining areas and expansive outdoor decks built for entertaining guests and Mediterranean cruises.

The vessel has often appeared in social media posts shared by Ronaldo and his family during summer holidays, offering supporters a glimpse of the lifestyle of one of the world's wealthiest athletes. For Ronaldo, whose earnings from football, endorsements and business ventures have taken him into the billionaire club, the yacht is one part of a broader luxury portfolio that also includes private jets, luxury cars and high-end real estate.

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Lionel Messi's Mediterranean retreat

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is another of football's enduring figures with a taste for life at sea. Messi owns the luxury yacht Seven C, a Maiora vessel reportedly worth around $13 million. Named after members of his family, it has become a familiar sight in the Mediterranean, especially near Ibiza and Formentera, where the football legend regularly spends his summer holidays.

The 92-foot yacht has four en-suite cabins, luxury entertainment spaces, a spacious outdoor deck and premium leisure facilities. Over the years, Messi has been photographed spending family holidays aboard the vessel with friends, team-mates and relatives. Despite maintaining a relatively private public image compared with some of his peers, Messi's yacht remains one of the most luxurious owned by an active footballer.

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Neymar's taste for luxury on water

Brazilian star Neymar, too, has long been associated with luxury yachts and glamorous seaside breaks. The forward is known to own and use high-end private vessels, and he has often shared glimpses of his time aboard yachts on social media.

While details of Neymar's fleet are less publicly documented than those of Ronaldo or Messi, his fondness for luxury boating has become a regular part of his off-season life. With career earnings running into hundreds of millions of dollars, the Brazilian remains among football's highest-paid athletes and one of the sport's most recognisable luxury enthusiasts.

Sergio Ramos joins the exclusive club

Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is another footballer known to own a luxury yacht. Ramos reportedly owns a Fairline Squadron 78, an 80-foot vessel valued at approximately £4.8 million. The yacht includes four cabins, luxury interiors, entertainment facilities and water sports equipment, making it a popular escape for the former Real Madrid captain and his family.

Growing symbol of football wealth

The presence of luxury yachts among football's elite reflects the sharp growth of the sport's financial landscape over the past two decades. Top players now earn not only through club salaries, but also from sponsorship deals, image rights, investments and business ventures. For many, yachts offer a rare mix of privacy, luxury and exclusivity. Away from packed stadiums, training grounds and the glare of public scrutiny, they become floating spaces in which family and friends can briefly step outside the noise.

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So, as the World Cup showcases the world's finest footballing talent, it also reveals how the game's biggest stars have grown into global brands whose fortunes stretch far beyond the pitch. From Ronaldo's floating mansion and Messi's Mediterranean haven to Neymar's sea-bound luxury and Ramos's private getaway, yachts have become another marker of football's age of wealth and celebrity.