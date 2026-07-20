Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win FIFA World Cup 2026; Torres scores the win

Spain are FIFA World Cup champions for the second time after Ferran Torres scored in extra time to defeat Argentina 1-0 in the final in New Jersey on Sunday.

Torres struck 37 seconds into the second period of extra time, converting a headed cross from Nico Williams to settle a match Spain had controlled for large stretches without reward. The goal, his first of the tournament, ended a final in which the defending champions were outplayed but kept alive for 106 minutes largely by an exceptional goalkeeping performance from Emiliano Martinez.

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How the match unfolded

Argentina failed to register a single shot for the opening 70 minutes, the longest wait for a first attempt in a World Cup final since records began in 1966. Spain generated an expected goals figure approaching 1.0 by the end of normal time while Argentina had yet to test goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Spain created the clearer chances throughout but were repeatedly denied by Martinez. Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, and Lamine Yamal all saw efforts saved, while Mikel Merino headed wide from close range. Two Spanish goals were also ruled out, one for a foul, one for offside.

Argentina were reduced to ten men late in normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off, yet still managed to force the contest into extra time.

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The winning goal came from a Pedro Porro cross that appeared to be drifting beyond the far post before Williams reacted to head it back across the six-yard box. Torres arrived to hammer a left-footed finish into the roof of the net.

Argentina pushed forward in the final minutes, with Lionel Messi delivering one dangerous cross that flashed across the six-yard box. Merino blocked yet another effort with his face.

Messi and Argentina neutralised

Messi had just 22 touches in the opening 70 minutes as Spain's midfield cut off supply lines to Argentina's captain. Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Olmo kept possession and forced Argentina to continually press before gaps appeared on the flanks.

Yamal and Williams caused problems throughout, Yamal drawing defenders with one-on-one runs, Williams attacking space behind the back line. Spain attempted all three shots of the first half and dominated possession without finding a way through Martinez.

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Argentina's defensive structure, disrupted by injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero, held for as long as it could. Scaloni brought on Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone in search of more attacking threat, but Spain remained in control of the game.

Spain's record in this tournament

Spain did not concede a single goal in the tournament, winning all seven matches to claim the title. Torres' goal was Spain's 15th attempt of the final evening.