'Can't sit and speak from a box': Virat Kohli hits out at critics on strike rates

RCB star Virat Kohli strongly responded to his critics after his impressive performance in the match against Gujarat. He scored a match-winning 70 off 44 balls, including 3 sixes and six boundaries. Kohli partnered with Will Jacks, who scored a remarkable 100 not out off 41 balls, in a 166-run stand. Together, they helped RCB easily chase down the target of 201 runs in just 16 overs.

"Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But, for me, it's about winning the game for the team. And there is a reason you have done this for 15 years," Virat Kohli said after his match-winning knock against Gujarat.

"You have done this, day in and day out. You have won games for your team. And I am not quite sureâ€æ if you have not been in that situation yourself, to sit and speak about the game from a box.

"I don't think it's the same thing. For me, it's about doing the job for the team. People can sit and talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game. But those who have done it, day in and day out, they know what they are doing. It's kind of muscle memory for me," he added.

Virat Kohli faced criticism for his strike-rate during RCB's recent win over SRH. He scored only 51 runs from 43 balls and faced difficulties against bowlers like Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli showed a different approach by aggressively taking on the spinners during the powerplay. He targeted the Gujarat bowling attack, hitting R Sai Kishore for two sixes. Kohli, often criticized for slowing down against spin after powerplay overs, aimed to silence his critics by confidently facing the Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed.

After reaching his fifty in just 32 balls, Kohli expressed his excitement by thumping his chest. He achieved this milestone by hitting a wide delivery from Rashid Khan to the cover boundary. Towards the end overs, Kohli was content to let Will Jacks take charge, as Jacks went on to hit 10 sixes in his 41-ball 100. Together, they effortlessly completed the chase.

Kohli reached a total of 500 runs in just 10 innings in IPL 2024, making him the current holder of the Orange Cap. He has maintained a strike rate of 147 for this season.