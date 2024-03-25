scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
IPL
Indian Premier League 2024: Full schedule released, final in Chennai on May 26

Feedback

Indian Premier League 2024: Full schedule released, final in Chennai on May 26

Chennai will host the grand final at the iconic Chepauk stadium on May 26. Ahmedabad will be hosting the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The league's second phase will kick off with a showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on April 8. The league's second phase will kick off with a showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on April 8.

The BCCI on Monday announced the remaining schedule of the Indian Premier League 2024. The cricket board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

Chennai will host the grand final at the iconic Chepauk stadium on May 26. Ahmedabad will be hosting the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22. The Qualifier 2 and the final will be played in Chennai. The Qualifier 2 will take place on May 24 while the final will take place on May 26.

The first phase started on March 22 and would continue till April 7. Twenty-one matches will take place in the first phase. The league's second phase will kick off with a showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on April 8. 

The last match of Phase 1 is scheduled will be played on April 7 between Lucknow and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The second phase on April 8 will be between KKR facing CSK at the Chepauk.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had earlier clarified that IPL 2024 will be an all-India affair, quelling any rumors of matches being held in the UAE.

IPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE
Match No.    Fixture    Date    Venue    Time (IST)
22.    CSK vs KKR    April 8    Chennai    7:30 PM
23.    PBKS vs SRH    April 9    Mohali    7:30 PM
24.    RR vs GT    April 10    Jaipur    7:30 PM
25.    MI vs RCB    April 11    Mumbai    7:30 PM
26.    LSG vs DC    April 12    Lucknow    7:30 PM
27.    PBKS vs RR    April 13    Mohali    7:30 PM
28.    KKR vs LSG    April 14    Kolkata    3:30 PM
29.    MI vs CSK    April 14    Mumabi    7:30 PM
30.    RCB vs SRH    April 15    Bengaluru    7:30 PM
31.    GT vs DC    April 16    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM
32.    KKR vs RR    April 17    Kolkata    7:30 PM
33.    PBKS vs MI    April 18    Mohali    7:30 PM
34.    LSG vs CSK    April 19    Lucknow    7:30 PM
35.    DC vs SRH    April 20    Delhi    7:30 PM
36.    KKR vs RCB    April 21    Kolkata    3:30 PM
37.    PBKS vs GT    April 21    Mohali    7:30 PM
38.    RR vs MI    April 22    Jaipur    7:30 PM
39.    CSK vs LSG    April 23    Chennai    7:30 PM
40.    DC vs GT    April 24    Delhi    7:30 PM
41.    SRH vs RCB    April 25    Hyderabad    7:30 PM
42.    KKR vs PBKS    April 26    Kolkata    7:30 PM
43.    DC vs MI    April 27    Delhi    3:30 PM
44.    LSG vs RR    April 27    Lucknow    7:30 PM
45.    GT vs RCB    April 28    Ahmedabad    3:30PM
46.    CSK vs SRH    April 28    Chennai    7:30 PM
47.    KKR vs DC    April 29    Kolkata    7:30 PM
48.    LSG vs MI    April 30    Lucknow    7:30 PM
49.    CSK vs PBKS    May 1    Chennai    7:30 PM
50.    SRH vs RR    May 2    Hyderabad    7:30 PM
51.    MI vs KKR    May 3    Mumbai    7:30 PM
52.    RCB vs GT    May 4    Bengaluru    7:30 PM
53.    PBKS vs CSK    May 5    Dharamsala    3:30 PM
54.    LSG vs KKR    May 5    Lucknow    7:30 PM
55.    MI vs SRH    May 6    Mumbai    7`:30 PM
56.    DC vs RR    May 7    Delhi    7:30 PM
57.    SRH vs LSG    May 8    Hyderabad    7:30 PM
58.    PBKS vs RCB    May 9    Dharamasala    7:30 PM
59.    GT vs CSK    May 10    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM
60.    KKR vs MI    May 11    Kolkata    7:30 PM
61.    CSK vs RR    May 12    Chennai    3:30 PM
62.    RCB vs DC    May 12    Bengaluru    7:30 PM
63.    GT vs KKR    May 13    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM
64.    DC VS LSG    May 14    Delhi    7:30 PM
65.    RR vs PBKS    May 15    Guwahati    7:30 PM
66.    SRH vs GT    May 16    Hyderabad    7:30 PM
67.    MI vs LSG    May 17    Mumbai    7:30 PM
68.    RCB vs CSK    May 18    Bengaluru    7:30 PM
69.    SRH vs PBKS    May 19    Hyderabad    3:30 PM
70.    RR vs KKR    May 19    Guwahati    7:30 PM
71.    Qualifier 1    May 21    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM
72.    Eliminator    May 22    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM
73.    Qualififer 2    May 24    Chennai    7:30 PM
74.    Final    May 26    Chennai    7:30 PM

Published on: Mar 25, 2024, 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement