Indian Premier League 2024: Full schedule released, final in Chennai on May 26

The BCCI on Monday announced the remaining schedule of the Indian Premier League 2024. The cricket board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

Chennai will host the grand final at the iconic Chepauk stadium on May 26. Ahmedabad will be hosting the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22. The Qualifier 2 and the final will be played in Chennai. The Qualifier 2 will take place on May 24 while the final will take place on May 26.

The first phase started on March 22 and would continue till April 7. Twenty-one matches will take place in the first phase. The league's second phase will kick off with a showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on April 8.

The last match of Phase 1 is scheduled will be played on April 7 between Lucknow and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The second phase on April 8 will be between KKR facing CSK at the Chepauk.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had earlier clarified that IPL 2024 will be an all-India affair, quelling any rumors of matches being held in the UAE.

IPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE

Match No. Fixture Date Venue Time (IST)

22. CSK vs KKR April 8 Chennai 7:30 PM

23. PBKS vs SRH April 9 Mohali 7:30 PM

24. RR vs GT April 10 Jaipur 7:30 PM

25. MI vs RCB April 11 Mumbai 7:30 PM

26. LSG vs DC April 12 Lucknow 7:30 PM

27. PBKS vs RR April 13 Mohali 7:30 PM

28. KKR vs LSG April 14 Kolkata 3:30 PM

29. MI vs CSK April 14 Mumabi 7:30 PM

30. RCB vs SRH April 15 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

31. GT vs DC April 16 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

32. KKR vs RR April 17 Kolkata 7:30 PM

33. PBKS vs MI April 18 Mohali 7:30 PM

34. LSG vs CSK April 19 Lucknow 7:30 PM

35. DC vs SRH April 20 Delhi 7:30 PM

36. KKR vs RCB April 21 Kolkata 3:30 PM

37. PBKS vs GT April 21 Mohali 7:30 PM

38. RR vs MI April 22 Jaipur 7:30 PM

39. CSK vs LSG April 23 Chennai 7:30 PM

40. DC vs GT April 24 Delhi 7:30 PM

41. SRH vs RCB April 25 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

42. KKR vs PBKS April 26 Kolkata 7:30 PM

43. DC vs MI April 27 Delhi 3:30 PM

44. LSG vs RR April 27 Lucknow 7:30 PM

45. GT vs RCB April 28 Ahmedabad 3:30PM

46. CSK vs SRH April 28 Chennai 7:30 PM

47. KKR vs DC April 29 Kolkata 7:30 PM

48. LSG vs MI April 30 Lucknow 7:30 PM

49. CSK vs PBKS May 1 Chennai 7:30 PM

50. SRH vs RR May 2 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

51. MI vs KKR May 3 Mumbai 7:30 PM

52. RCB vs GT May 4 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

53. PBKS vs CSK May 5 Dharamsala 3:30 PM

54. LSG vs KKR May 5 Lucknow 7:30 PM

55. MI vs SRH May 6 Mumbai 7`:30 PM

56. DC vs RR May 7 Delhi 7:30 PM

57. SRH vs LSG May 8 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

58. PBKS vs RCB May 9 Dharamasala 7:30 PM

59. GT vs CSK May 10 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

60. KKR vs MI May 11 Kolkata 7:30 PM

61. CSK vs RR May 12 Chennai 3:30 PM

62. RCB vs DC May 12 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

63. GT vs KKR May 13 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

64. DC VS LSG May 14 Delhi 7:30 PM

65. RR vs PBKS May 15 Guwahati 7:30 PM

66. SRH vs GT May 16 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

67. MI vs LSG May 17 Mumbai 7:30 PM

68. RCB vs CSK May 18 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

69. SRH vs PBKS May 19 Hyderabad 3:30 PM

70. RR vs KKR May 19 Guwahati 7:30 PM

71. Qualifier 1 May 21 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

72. Eliminator May 22 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

73. Qualififer 2 May 24 Chennai 7:30 PM

74. Final May 26 Chennai 7:30 PM