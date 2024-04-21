IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings: Travis closes in on Kohli; Bumrah at top

Travis Head is now just short of Virat Kohli in wearing the Orange Cap in this year's Indian Premier League. The big hitter has become one of the top contenders for the title after he smashed 89 off just 32 balls (11 fours and six sixes), with an astounding strike rate of 278.12, and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 67-run victory against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20.

With 324 runs from six innings, Head now trails only behind Kohli (361), the current holder of the Orange Cap. Head has notched up two half-centuries and hit a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunrisers Hyderabad's previous match.

The top five contenders for IPL 2024 Orange Cap are:

Virat Kohli is currently at the top of the run-scoring charts with 361 runs in total from the seven games. He has an average of 72.2 and a strike rate of 147.35. However, his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru is yet to see any major achievement this season.

The star of Australia’s World Cup Final win over India, Travis Head, has been tearing bowling line-ups apart. The southpaw has 324 runs to his name from six games with a strike rate of 216.00.

Rajasthan Royals's Riyan Parag is having a fantastic time with the bat. He has racked up 318 runs with a striking rate of 161.42, and an average of 63.6.

The Hitman, Rohit Sharma, continues to have a fine season this IPL season. As a whole, he has scored 297 runs, averaging 49.5 and striking at a rate of 164.09.

Suniel Shetty's son-in-law KL Rahul has 281 runs from seven games with a strike rate of 142.63. The star wicket-keeper-batter has led from the front whenever his team need him to.

Race to Purple Cap

Meanwhile, the race to Purple Cap is led by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians with 13 scalps. One of the most valuable cricketers, Bumrah showcases his dependency during important times. He picked up 3 wickets against Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab, while giving away only 21 runs.

Sprinting behind Bumrah, Yuzuvendra Chahal showed his doubters why he is still among the best spinners in the tournament with a haul of 12 wickets from seven games.

Gerald Coetzee continues to pick up crucial wickets for MI. He is now among the top of the pile along with Chahal in terms of wickets taken.

Bangladeshi pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, has been one of the trump cards for the Chennai Super Kings this season. He has taken 11 wickets from six matches.

Left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav has been in fine form in the middle overs with DC relying on him at crucial times. He has picked up 10 wickets from five games with an average of 15.20.

IPL accolades

Besides the championship trophy awaiting the victor, the IPL also offers several individual accolades. The Orange Cap is awarded to the highest run-scorer and stands as one of the most esteemed honours in the league.

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The battle for the cap is contested among bowlers pushing themselves to the limit and is a testament to a bowler's skills, determination and ability to perform under pressure.

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced on March 22 and is set to conclude with the final match taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.