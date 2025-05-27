IPL 2025 closing ceremony: BCCI to honor Armed Forces after Operation Sindoor's resounding success, says board secretary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honor the Indian Armed Forces at the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 following the success of Operation Sindoor. The ceremony is likely to feature military bands along with performances by popular singers.

On the intervening night of May 6-7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes against 9 terror camps in Pakistan. India's retaliation against Pakistan came after the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told India Today: "We BCCI, salute the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces and honour our heroes."

He added that while cricket remains a national passion for Indians, nothing is more important than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country.

The 2025 IPL season was suspended due to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, but resumed with national anthem singing and messages saying "Thank you, armed forces" were shown on giant screens in the matches that have taken place so far, ever since the tournament resumed.

The IPL final, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 26, was rescheduled to June 3 in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin on May 29 (Wednesday). The first qualifier and eliminator will be held in Mullanpur. Teams that have qualified for the second round are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI).