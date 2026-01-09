Setback for Bangladesh: Top cricketers, including Litton Das, to lose sponsorship amid Mustafizur Rahman row

India's prominent sports manufacturer SG is reportedly ending its sponsorship agreements with several of Bangladesh's leading cricketers, including captain Litton Das, Yasir Rabbi and Mominul Haque. While no official communication has been made to the players, their representatives have indicated a contract renewal is unlikely, signalling a potential shift in player endorsements within Bangladesh's cricket landscape.

The decision from SG comes against a backdrop of heightened cricketing and diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh. The IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders recently released Bangladesh's top bowler Mustafizur Rehman following a directive from the BCCI, further straining relations between the two cricket boards.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) responded to these developments by refusing a no-objection certificate for Mustafizur Rehman to participate in the IPL. The board subsequently called an emergency meeting on 4 January and formally requested the ICC to move Bangladesh's scheduled T20 World Cup fixtures from India to Sri Lanka, citing concerns over the safety of players and officials.

Agents representing Bangladesh's top players have suggested the end of the SG sponsorship is imminent. “It looks like that is likely to be the case in the coming days,” one of the Bangladeshi cricketers was quoted as saying by www.telecomasia.net.

SG's decision could have wider repercussions for Bangladesh's sports sector, as sponsorships from Indian manufacturers play a significant role in supporting local players. The withdrawal may prompt others in the industry to review their own partnerships with Bangladeshi cricketers.

A source involved in player sponsorships told Telecom Asia, “I think other manufacturers also might opt not to sponsor our cricketers.”

While the ICC has yet to decide on moving Bangladesh's World Cup matches, the team remains scheduled to play in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, with fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai throughout February. These matches include encounters against West Indies, Italy and England, starting 7 February, and a final group game versus Nepal.