T20 World Cup: Bangladesh faces point loss threat after ICC rejects venue shift request

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to relocate its T20 World Cup matches out of India, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The decision was conveyed during a virtual meeting, where the ICC reiterated that the existing tournament schedule and venues would remain unchanged. Bangladesh will now have to travel to India for its World Cup fixtures or risk forfeiting points in the tournament.

Sources told India Today the global cricket body made it clear that no adjustments would be considered despite concerns raised by the BCB. The request was rooted in broader tensions between the two cricket boards, along with apprehensions over player safety. The ICC reportedly communicated that any refusal to play in India would invite sporting consequences, including the loss of points.

However, BCB officials maintain that they are yet to receive formal written communication from the ICC. The absence of official confirmation has added to the uncertainty, as Bangladesh considers its next course of action.

Amid these developments, Bangladesh has decided to ban the broadcast of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season within the country. The move signals an escalation in the standoff between the two boards and highlights how off-field issues are increasingly impacting bilateral cricketing ties.

BCB director Faruque Ahmed, speaking to India Today, said politics had played a key role in complicating relations between the two boards. He stated, “cricketing matters had become entangled with wider issues,” pointing to a more complex backdrop behind the dispute.

Tensions have also been fuelled by the recent release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to terminate Mustafizur’s contract, citing “developments all around”, a phrase that has since drawn scrutiny.

Following Mustafizur Rahman’s exit, the BCB convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and subsequently approached the ICC, flagging player safety as a primary concern should the team be required to travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

Faruque Ahmed also pointed to Pakistan’s participation in ICC events under a hybrid model as precedent to support Bangladesh’s request. However, with the ICC turning down the proposal, Bangladesh’s participation in the scheduled matches remains uncertain until the BCB issues an official response.