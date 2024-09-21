India-Bangladesh test series: R Ashwin overtakes Anil Kumble to have most 4th innings Test wickets

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin overtook legendary Anil Kumble to collect most wickets for India in the fourth innings of a Test match. Ashwin reached this feat on September 21 during the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai.

After a wicketless first innings, Ashwin scored big in the final innings while defending a total of 515 runs. At the end of day three’s play, Ashwin took three wickets for 63 runs in 15 overs, with an economy rate of 4.20.

In 35 innings, Ashwin has taken 96 wickets in the fourth innings of a Test at an average of 19.4 and a strike rate of over 45, with the best bowling figures of 7/59. He has taken six five-wicket hauls in fourth innings of a Test match. He has overtaken Kumble, who had 94 fourth innings wickets in total.

The spinner is now at a tie with West Indies legend Courtney Walsh to become eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. In 101 Tests, Ashwin has taken 519 wickets at an average of 23.78, with best figures of 7/59 and a total of 36 five-wicket hauls. Walsh also had taken 519 wickets in 132 Tests between 1984-2001.

Ashwin also became the first ever cricketer in history to have scored 20-plus fifty plus scores along with 30-plus five wicket hauls in the longest format of the game. He is thus the first cricketer in the 147-year history of Test cricket to achieve the feat.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first. However, its top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill and Rishabh Pant helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

