Aman Sehrawat wins historic Bronze medal, India's first in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at Paris Olympics

In a stunning display of skill and determination, 21-year-old wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured his place in history as he became India's seventh Olympic medalist in wrestling, clinching the bronze medal in the men’s 57kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the match held on Friday, Sehrawat emerged victorious over Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico with a score of 13-5.

Sehrawat's victory adds to India’s impressive Olympic wrestling legacy, which includes notable achievements from KD Jadhav (bronze in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in 2012), Sakshi Malik (bronze in 2016), Bajrang Punia (bronze in 2020), and Ravi Dahiya (silver in 2020).

After his victory, a heartfelt Sehrawat dedicated his medal to his late parents, who he lost when he was just 11 years old. "My parents always wanted me to be a wrestler. They didn't know anything about the Olympics, but they wanted me to be a wrestler. I dedicate this medal to my parents and to the nation," he said, reflecting on the immense personal journey that led to this moment.

Aman Sehrawat, now the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, has been on a remarkable trajectory in wrestling. Prior to his bronze medal match, he showcased his dominance in the earlier rounds, defeating Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia 10-0 in the Round of 16 and then besting Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov 12-0 in the quarterfinals. His exceptional performance at the national level, including a crucial victory over Ravi Kumar Dahiya during selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers, secured his spot in Paris.

In the bronze medal bout, Sehrawat’s tactical prowess shone as he quickly recovered from an early point conceded to Cruz. After a closely contested first half, Sehrawat took control in the second half, leveraging Cruz’s momentary discomfort to expand his lead and ultimately finish with a commanding score.

Born on July 16, 2003, in Jhajjar, Haryana, Sehrawat's journey is a testament to resilience. Following the loss of both parents, he found solace and purpose in wrestling under the guidance of coach Lalit Kumar. His dedication has resulted in significant achievements since 2021, including a national title, a bronze medal at the Asian Games, and a gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Aman’s story of overcoming adversity resonates deeply, reflecting not only his physical strength but also his unwavering mental fortitude. With this medal, he continues to inspire a nation, reinforcing the idea that perseverance and determination can lead to greatness, even in the face of personal challenges.