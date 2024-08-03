'I'm sorry for...': Italian boxer Angela Carini wants to apologise to Algerian opponent after controversial Olympic Bout

After a highly controversial ending to their Olympic boxing match, Italian boxer Angela Carini said she wants to apologise to her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif. The bout, which lasted just 46 seconds, ended prematurely when Carini withdrew, stating that a punch from Khelif had “hurt too much” to allow her to continue.

The abrupt conclusion of the match has stirred significant discussion within the sports community. In an interview with the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Carini expressed her regret about the incident, stating, “All this controversy makes me sad. I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

The 25-year-old boxer admitted that though she believed ending the fight was a mature choice. She also felt remorse for not being able to adhere to traditional sportsmanship by shaking Khelif's hand after the match. "It wasn't something I intended to do," Carini remarked. “Actually, I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke."

Carini explained the emotional turmoil of the fight, noting that if given another chance to meet Khelif, she would “embrace her” in a gesture of reconciliation. The incident unfolded quickly; after sustaining a punch to the face within the first 30 seconds, Carini went to her corner for a headgear adjustment. Although she briefly resumed fighting, she soon retreated to her corner again and ultimately decided to stop the bout.

Reflecting on her decision, Carini told BBC Sport, “It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.”

The controversy surrounding the bout was amplified by Khelif's eligibility, which has been a topic of heated debate. Khelif, who was one of two athletes cleared to compete in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics despite her disqualification from last year's Women's World Championships, has faced scrutiny regarding her eligibility status as determined by the Russia-led International Boxing Association (IBA).

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended Khelif's right to compete. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams stated on Friday, "The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport." Khelif’s participation underscores her resilience and the IOC's commitment to inclusivity in sports.