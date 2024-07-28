India wins first medal at Paris Olympics 2024 as Manu Bhaker secures 'Bronze'

Manu Bhaker, a 22-year-old shooter, won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final at the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian to secure a medal at this year's games. Bhaker also became the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Bhaker showcased exceptional skill and composure throughout the competition, maintaining a top-three position for the majority of the event. She was 0.1 points ahead in second place heading into the final shot but ultimately slipped to third, securing the bronze medal.

This victory opens India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics, with the nation aiming to surpass its previous record of seven medals from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Qualification Highlights

Bhaker's journey to the final was marked by a strong performance in the qualifications. She finished third with a score of 580, recovering from an otherwise challenging day for Indian shooting on Saturday, July 27. Hungarian shooter Veronika Major topped the qualification with a score of 582, while Rhythm Sangwan, the other Indian representative, finished 15th with a score of 573.

Bhaker started strong with 97 points in the first series, placing her in fourth position. She maintained her form with another 97 in the second series, despite Sangwan slipping to 26th after a poor round. Bhaker moved up to second place after an excellent 98 in the third series. An 8 in the fifth series was her only significant misstep, but she still managed to secure her place in the final.

Other Indian Performances

In addition to Bhaker's success, India's Ramita Jindal also qualified for a final at the Paris Olympics. Jindal secured fifth place in the women's 10m air rifle qualification with a score of 631.5. However, Elavenil Valarivan, another Indian contender, missed out on the final, finishing 10th with a score of 630.7. Jindal, a bronze medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, became the second Indian shooter to secure a final berth at these games, following Bhaker's qualification.