Indian Olympic Association to ban Antim Panghal for 3 years for disciplinary breach: Report

Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal is likely to face a ban of three years by the Indian Olympic Association for her disciplinary breach. Panghal’s support staff was sent back after the disciplinary breach that was brought to the notice of the IOA by the French authorities.

Antim Panghal tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card. According to a report in news agency PTI, the decision would be formally announced after she reaches India.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had revealed last night.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics 2024 after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53 kg category on Wednesday. This comes on the same day Vinesh Phogat, who was scheduled to play for the gold medal, was disqualified for weighing 100 gm over her permissible weight limit.

According to an IOA source, "Instead of heading to the Games Village, she reached the hotel where her coach Bhagat Singh and sparring partner Vikas, who is actually her coach, were staying. Antim asked her sister to go to the Games Village and come back with her belongings. Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement.”

The 19-year-old U20 world champion Antim was also called by police to record her statement.

Moreover, Antim's personal support staff -- Vikas and Bhagat -- travelled in an inebriated state in a taxi and refused to pay the driver, who then called police, as per the report.