scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
Olympics
Olympics 2024: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan

Feedback

Olympics 2024: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan

Despite her loss, Hooda remains in contention for a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, even for that to happen, Kyrgystan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy will have to reach the final, which would open up a chance for Hooda in the repechage round. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
If Hooda is unsuccessful then India’s will end its Paris Olympics journey with six medals and without a gold.  If Hooda is unsuccessful then India’s will end its Paris Olympics journey with six medals and without a gold. 

Reetika Hooda got narrowly defeated by Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 10. 

The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point according to rules. 

Despite her loss, Hooda remains in contention for a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, even for that to happen, Kyrgystan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy will have to reach the final, which would open up a chance for Hooda in the repechage round. 

If Hooda is unsuccessful then India’s will end its Paris Olympics journey with six medals and without a gold. 

The grappler achieved a significant victory by securing a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Bernadett Nagy of Hungary with a remarkable score of 12-2 during the round of 16 in the wrestling competition. 

Meanwhile, all eyes are on on Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal of being awarded joint-silver in Women's 50kg event, following her disqualification from the competition for being 100 grams overweight. The time for the verdict has been extended and it is now expected to come before 9:30 pm (IST). 

Published on: Aug 10, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement