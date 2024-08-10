Olympics 2024: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan

Reetika Hooda got narrowly defeated by Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 10.

The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point according to rules.

Despite her loss, Hooda remains in contention for a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, even for that to happen, Kyrgystan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy will have to reach the final, which would open up a chance for Hooda in the repechage round.

If Hooda is unsuccessful then India’s will end its Paris Olympics journey with six medals and without a gold.

The grappler achieved a significant victory by securing a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Bernadett Nagy of Hungary with a remarkable score of 12-2 during the round of 16 in the wrestling competition.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on on Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal of being awarded joint-silver in Women's 50kg event, following her disqualification from the competition for being 100 grams overweight. The time for the verdict has been extended and it is now expected to come before 9:30 pm (IST).