Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1: Australia tops medal tally, China comes second, US yet to secure gold

A stunning start has propelled Australia to the top of the medals tally on the opening day of the Paris Olympics, with China hot on their heels. Surprisingly, the United States, often the dominant force at the Games, has begun its campaign without a single gold medal.

Australia’s dominance was highlighted by their stellar performance in the pool, with Ariarne Titmus defending her 400m freestyle title and the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team securing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Their overall haul of 3 medals, including 2 gold and 1 silver has put them in a commanding position.

China made a strong start at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning the first gold medal on Saturday in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao of China claimed victory with a final score of 16-12 against South Korea's Kim Jihyeon and Park Hajun. The Chinese team continued their success by securing another gold in the women's diving competition.

France, the host nation, celebrated their first gold medal of the 2024 Games with a victory over Fiji in the men's Rugby Sevens final. On the opening day, several other countries, including Belgium, Japan, Kazakhstan, and Germany, also clinched gold medals.

The 33rd Summer Olympics, which began on Friday in Paris, will run until August 11. This year's event includes 32 sports, featuring the traditional 28 categories as well as new additions: breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing.