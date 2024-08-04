Paris Olympics 2024: Denmark's Viktor Axelson not underestimating Lakshya Sen, says 'last time I met him...'

As Viktor Axelsen heads into his Olympic semifinal match against Lakshya Sen, he isn’t underestimating his Indian opponent. Despite Axelsen's 7-1 record against Sen, he knows the challenge that awaits. "My personal coach and I both agreed that the real dark horse in the tournament would be Lakshya. The last time I met him, we had a tough fight," Axelsen, the current world number one, told reporters.

Lakshya Sen, who had a modest 15-10 win-loss record before the Olympics, took Axelsen to three games at the Singapore Open. Despite this, Axelsen acknowledges Sen's potential. "We both felt he was a real contender at the Olympics," Axelsen said. The respect between the two players is mutual, with Axelsen even inviting Sen to train with him in Dubai a few years ago.

Lakshya Sen's success is not just a result of his rigorous training but also the unwavering support of his family. For the Olympic semifinals, his entire family is with him in Paris, ensuring he gets home-cooked meals and the comfort of their presence. His mother, Nirmala, has been a crucial part of his preparation, crafting meals that cater to his nutritional needs and preferences.

Sen's diet, meticulously planned with his nutritionist, includes a staple lunch of mildly spiced chicken noodle soup. "Lunch is noodle soup, chicken, and vegetables cooked in stock," Sen explained in an Indian Express report.

This careful attention to his diet helps him maintain his high metabolism and energy levels, crucial for his intense training sessions.

Training in Bengaluru, Sen eats 6-7 moderate meals a day, with his mother coordinating closely with his nutritionist. His coach, Vimal Kumar, ensures that Sen's mother is always nearby to provide the necessary support. This arrangement has been vital for Sen's mental and physical well-being during the Olympics.

Even when traveling without his family, Sen adapts by carrying a smoothie maker and sticking to fresh foods. He avoids processed foods and carries protein bars and local fruits to maintain his diet. "If the stomach is happy, the mood is happy," Sen says, emphasizing the importance of a good diet on his performance.

Despite his growing success, Sen remains humble and focused. He has no cravings for ice cream or chocolate, preferring to stick to his disciplined routine. His dedication and adaptability have been key to his achievements, including his recent victory at the Commonwealth Games.

As Axelsen and Sen face off in today's semifinal, the badminton world watches with bated breath. Axelsen acknowledges the challenge but is ready to give his best. "I know his family is very supportive and has played a big role in his success. But I look forward to beating him," Axelsen said.