Lakshya Sen to go against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in men's badminton semifinal at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen has etched his name in the Indian badminton history by securing a place in the semifinals of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics. With a hard-fought victory over Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, Sen has become the first Indian male shuttler to reach this stage of the Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old displayed incredible tenacity during his quarterfinal match. Despite losing the first game 19-21, Sen showcased his resilience by rallying back to take the next two games convincingly, winning 21-15 and 21-12 to seal his spot in the semifinals.

Looking ahead, Sen is set to face a formidable challenge as he goes up against the reigning Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on August 4. The Danish player has had a dominant run in the tournament, showcasing his prowess with commanding victories.

Starting off with a crushing 21-8, 21-6 win against Prince Dahal of Nepal, Axelsen continued his dominance with a 21-9, 21-11 defeat of Israel's Misha Zilberman and a 21-13, 21-10 win over Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the round of 16. He then breezed past Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals, winning 21-9, 21-17.

While Axelsen's path to the semifinals has been smooth, Lakshya's journey has been marked by determination and grit. His remarkable comeback against Chou Tien Chen showed his skill and ability to perform under pressure.

As the two prepare for their semifinal clash, the head-to-head record leans in favour of Axelsen, who has won seven out of their eight matched.

Sen's sole victory over the Danish shuttler was at the German Open on March 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, India's shooting sensation, Manu Bhaker, missed out on the 3rd medal at the Paris Olympics. In the women's 25-meter pistol final, the 22-year-old came in fourth place and missed the bronze medal.

Manu was placed in the top 5 of a very competitive final, but Hungary's Veronika Major prevailed in the bronze medal shoot-off.

