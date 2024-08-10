'Positive resolution' expected on Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal to CAS at Paris Olympics, Verdict out today

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) held a hearing on Friday lasting three hours to consider Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympics. The Indian wrestler participated in the proceedings virtually, presenting her case to the tribunal.

Phogat's disqualification took place after she was found 100 grams over the weight limit during the weigh-in for her gold medal match in the women’s 50kg wrestling event on August 7. Her legal team argued that she had not committed any form of fraud, asserting that her weight gain was a natural result of her body’s recovery process and should not qualify as a violation of competition rules.

Represented by esteemed attorneys Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, Phogat’s camp emphasised her right to manage her body, insisting that her weight was within the designated limit on the first day of competition. Dr. Annabelle Bennett from Australia acted as the Sole Arbitrator overseeing the case, which has drawn significant attention amidst the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Both the athlete's lawyers and representatives from the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presented their arguments for over an hour each during the hearing. The CAS is anticipated to deliver an initial ruling shortly, with a comprehensive written decision to follow.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed optimism for a favourable outcome and extended gratitude to the lawyers representing Phogat. In a statement, the IOA reinforced its unwavering support for the wrestler, highlighting her remarkable achievements throughout her career.

“IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter. We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career,” said PT Usha, president of the IOA.

This appeal marks a significant turn of events for Phogat, who initially sought to overturn the disqualification and request a re-weighing to allow her participation in the final.

However, due to time constraints, the CAS could not expedite the appeal before the final match between Sarah Hilderbrandt and Yusnelys Guzman—who lost to Phogat in the semi-finals.