'2 silver medals can't be awarded, but...': IOC on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a medal in Paris Olympics

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has clarified that it is not permissible to award two silver medals in the same weight category, amidst discussions on the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

During a press conference on Friday, Bach responded to inquiries about the possibility of awarding Phogat a silver medal alongside her opponent who loses in the final.

“If you ask generally about having two silver medals in one category, then my answer is no,” said Bach. However, he acknowledged that each case must be examined individually, noting, "There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed, and the decision was made by the International Federation, United World Wrestling."

Phogat had made a significant mark by qualifying for the final in the women’s 50 kg freestyle category but faced disqualification following an unsuccessful weight check on the morning of the final match.

While expressing sympathy for the athlete, Bach remarked, “I have a certain understanding for the wrestler… it clearly has a human touch.” He further posed questions regarding the challenges of regulation enforcement, asking where to draw the line when determining eligibility based on weight.

The matter is now in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which is reviewing Phogat's appeal against her disqualification. “In the end, we will follow the CAS decision,” Bach stated, emphasizing that the responsibility for applying and interpreting the rules lies with the International Federation.

As the CAS deliberates on Phogat’s case, the wrestler's plea for a joint silver medal continues to gain attention, particularly following her victory over Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals.

Phogat made history as the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic final in wrestling but faced disappointment due to her disqualification, which led to her announcement of retirement from the sport.

