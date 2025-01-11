Andy Cowell takes helm as Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team principal in strategic leadership overhaul

In a sweeping management restructure, Aston Martin has appointed Andy Cowell as the new team principal while Mike Krack transitions to the role of chief trackside officer. The Silverstone-based Formula One team, aiming for championship glory, announced the changes on Friday.

Cowell, who joined Aston Martin as CEO last year, brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as managing director of Mercedes AMG GPP during the team’s record-breaking eight-year constructors’ championship streak. His technical expertise was instrumental in the success of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team announces a restructuring of its senior management team as it continues its mission of becoming a Championship-winning outfit,” the team said in a statement.

“For clarity of leadership and as part of a shift to a flatter structure, Andy Cowell assumes the role of CEO and Team Principal with immediate effect.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Cowell, 55, said, “I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I’ve been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team. These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make, and I’m incredibly excited about the future.”

Mike Krack, who joined Aston Martin as team principal in 2022, will now lead trackside operations as Chief Trackside Officer. “Mike – who joined the team in 2022 as Team Principal – will continue to focus on getting the most performance out of the car at the racetrack,” the team confirmed.

The restructuring also sees former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile taking charge of the architecture, design, and build of new race cars. Meanwhile, performance director Tom McCullough will shift his focus to Aston Martin’s other racing categories.

Aston Martin, which finished fifth in the 2024 constructors’ standings, is gearing up for a significant transition as it switches from Mercedes to Honda engines in 2026. The team is preparing to adapt to new regulations on engine and aerodynamics.

Veteran drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will remain at Aston Martin in 2025. Alonso, who signed a two-year contract last year, secured ninth place in the 2024 driver standings with 70 points. Stroll, with a contract extension in 2024, finished 13th with 24 points.