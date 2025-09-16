Apollo Tyres wins bid to become the new sponsor of Team India

Team India has a new sponsor after the departure of Dream11 following the government ban on real money gaming under the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. The new Indian cricket team sponsor is Apollo Tyres, who won the bid.

Apollo Tyres secured the rights till 2027. They will pay Rs 4.5 crore per game to the BCCI, which is higher than the Rs 4 crore per game that Dream11 was paying. As many as 130 fixtures are scheduled to fall in that time period.

Advertisement

This comes as Team India is currently playing the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi without a jersey sponsor.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) document was available from September 2, and the bidding process took place on September 16. The BCCI stated that participating companies needed to have a minimum annual turnover of Rs 300 crore.

The cricket board prohibited online money gaming, betting, or gambling firms and their group companies, whether in India or abroad, from bidding. Cryptocurrency businesses, including crypto trading, exchanges, tokens, or related activities, were also barred, along with multi-category brands with any product line falling under restricted or prohibited categories such as alcohol, tobacco, or gaming services.

BCCI also banned surrogate branding, and prevented companies from submitting bids indirectly through another brand, entity, or logo.