Asian Games 2026: Deepika Sehrawat's record 9-goal haul powers India to 20-1 win over Thailand

The 20-1 victory further strengthened India's position at the top of Pool B, with the team maintaining a perfect record of three wins from three matches. India will next face hosts Japan on Friday.

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Deepika leads India's goal rush

India wasted little time asserting their dominance. Deepika opened the scoring in the second minute through a penalty corner before Navneet Kaur doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Deepika then added two more goals in quick succession, as India's penalty-corner routine repeatedly exposed Thailand's defence.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also played a key role in the attacking onslaught, completing her hat-trick with goals in the 10th, 11th and 47th minutes.

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Navneet added three more goals to her tally, scoring in the 29th, 35th and 51st minutes. Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami, Sakshi Rana and captain Salima Tete also got on the scoresheet.

India went into half-time with an imposing 11-0 lead, having completely controlled possession and repeatedly created opportunities inside the Thai circle.

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India continue dominant Asian Games campaign

The Indian team continued its attacking display after the break. Deepika added four more goals in the second half, while Navneet and Rutuja also contributed to the growing scoreline.

Thailand eventually found a consolation goal in the 57th minute, with Supansa Samanso converting a penalty kick. Deepika, however, restored India's 20-goal tally shortly afterwards.

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The result continues India's strong run following convincing victories over Uzbekistan and Indonesia. India had earlier defeated Uzbekistan 19-0 and Indonesia 17-1.

Deepika had already scored 11 goals in India's first two matches, including eight against Uzbekistan and three against Indonesia. Her nine-goal performance against Thailand takes her tournament tally to 20 goals, further underlining her importance to India's campaign.