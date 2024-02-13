Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso says Lewis Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari

In what promises to be a seismic shift in Formula One dynamics, Fernando Alonso foresees Lewis Hamilton injecting newfound energy into Ferrari's bid for glory upon his anticipated arrival in 2025.

The veteran Spaniard, currently at Aston Martin, reminisced about his own stint at Ferrari from 2010-2014, a period marked by tantalisingly close championship pursuits yet ultimately devoid of ultimate success for the Maranello outfit.

Reflecting on Ferrari's recent drought in the championship stakes, with their last constructors' triumph dating back to 2008 and Kimi Raikkonen's driver title in 2007, Alonso shared his thoughts ahead of the unveiling of Aston Martin's 2024 car at Silverstone.

"I hope he enjoys the experience, I think it's a very special team," remarked Alonso, offering insights into the allure of the Scuderia. "It is more special when you win and that's the thing. You need to win, and it's been a few years already that they've had a very fast car and were fighting for big things, and maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship."

Drawing attention to Ferrari's competitive machinery, Alonso remarked, "The car is there. At the end of last year, even with a very dominating Red Bull car, Ferrari was still able to match the lap time and be faster than them in most of the qualifying. So, I think the car should be fast enough."

Hamilton's high-profile switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, sealed with a multi-year deal announced on Feb. 1, sent shockwaves through the F1 fraternity. The Briton himself expressed elation at the prospect, declaring it a fulfilment of "another childhood dream."

However, Alonso, who was occupied with training during the announcement, confessed that while surprising, Hamilton's move wasn't entirely unexpected. "It probably was a surprise, I will not lie, but not because of the change itself. Just because from the outside it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them."

Turning to his own future prospects in light of the Hamilton-Mercedes-Ferrari shuffle, Alonso hinted at the possibility of filling Hamilton's vacated seat at Mercedes. With his contract at Aston Martin set to expire at the end of the season, Alonso affirmed his readiness for the challenge.

"If we cannot reach an agreement and I want to commit to race in Formula One, I know I have a privileged position. I am probably attractive to other teams, the performance that they saw last year, the commitment," he stated.

While direct contact with Mercedes regarding the vacant seat remains elusive, Alonso stressed the importance of first exploring options with Aston Martin before charting his next course in the ever-evolving landscape of Formula One.