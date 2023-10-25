AUS vs NED: 'Madness from Glenn Maxwell in Delhi,' say cricket fans as Australian batsman hits fastest World Cup ton

Australia's Glenn Maxwell was praised for his swashbuckling 106 against Netherlands during a World Cup match in New Delhi. Maxwell scored the fastest World Cup century in 40 balls and his knock consisted of nine fours and eight sixes.

Cricket lovers couldn't stop gushing over his tremendous feat as he eventually got out at 106 off 44 balls. Logan van Beek got his wicket as Engelbrecht took the catch.

"Delhi witnessed the mad Maxi show - 106 (44) with 9 fours and 8 sixes. The vintage Maxwell today was on display, what a thunderstorm," exclaimed an X user.

"Never saw batting like this before in a World Cup match," said another X user.

David Warner slammed his second successive hundred as Australia displayed their batting might to amass 399 for 8 against the Netherlands.

Opener Warner laid the foundation with a 92-ball 104 before Maxwell went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 106 off 44 balls, as Australia knocked the daylight out of the Dutch bowlers.

Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) also returned to form with resolute fifties after Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Maxwell reached the hundred in 40 balls to surpass South African Aiden Markram's 49-ball effort which also came during this World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Maxwell smashed nine fours and eight sixes during his stunning innings, which was also the fourth fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

Warner, who captains the Delhi Capitals in IPL, used his cut shot to good use and also was quick between the wickets as his innings was studded with 11 hits to the fence and three maximums.

Warner was involved in two partnerships -- 132 with Smith and 84 with Labuschagne -- as Australia kept a steady run rate, keeping it above six run per over throughout the innings.

The Dutch might have nurtured hopes of a fight back as Australia lost three wickets in 19 balls to slip from 244 for 2 to 267 for 5 but Maxwell forged a 103-run stand off 43 balls with Pat Cummins to take Australia just one run short of 400.

Maxwell's blitzkrieg saw Australia accumulate 131 runs in the last 10 overs.