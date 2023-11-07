BAN vs SL World Cup 2023: 'There would have been no appeal,' Harsha Bhogle on Angelo Mathews' timed out controversy

Cricket commentator and writer Harsha Bhogle has chastised Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews for his behaviour after umpires declared him 'timed out' during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match on Monday. Bhogle mentioned in his post on X that players have to believe umpires when they say time has elapsed.

In a rather shocking turn of events, Angelo Mathews became the first-ever cricketer to be timed out in the history of international cricket. While walking in to bat at number 6, the Sri Lankan all-rounder faced an issue with the strap of his helmet. Thus, he could not take the crease in the required amount of time, prompting Bangladesh to appeal.

After Bangladesh's appeal, umpires Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus had a discussion and decided to dismiss Angelo Mathews. Following Mathews' dismissal, he was forced to get out of the field and there was constant friction between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"My thoughts on the Mathews-Shakib issue. You have to believe the umpires. If they say two minutes had elapsed, they had because these are vastly experienced, and very good, umpires and they are unlikely to make those mistakes," Bhogle said in his post on X. He further explained that ignorance of the law is no defence and if you have infringed the law, you have no locus standi in the situation.

"Second, ignorance of the law is no defence. If the law is there and you have infringed it, you don't have a leg to stand upon. Shakib was within his rights to appeal and it is not for us to decide whether or not he should have. That is his decision, that is how he wants to play," the cricket commentator wrote.

The veteran cricket commentator explained that careful batters ask if they can appeal despite batsmen routinely picking up a ball in play to give it to either the bowler or the fielder. Bhogle further noted that Mathews was neither getting any advantage nor was he seeking any.

He also explained that there would have been appeal had Mathews asked if it was okay to change his helmet and said Bangladesh's appeal against Mathews unfortunate to that extent. "Ditto here, if Mathews had asked if it was okay to change his helmet, I am certain there would have been no appeal. To that extent, it was unfortunate. I would run a non-striker out every day of the week but I wouldn't appeal for this," the commentator wrote.

He also urged fans and viewers to not cite the 'spirit of cricket' and said "it is a weak argument often used by those that are ignorant or at the wrong end of the mistake". Bhogle further said that there are laws that govern the game and one has to play within them.

"Beyond that, how to play the game is an individual choice. Mathews and Sri Lankan fans can be disappointed and angry but as per the laws of the game, he was out," Bhogle signed off.

