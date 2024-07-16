'Fame and power changed Virat Kohli': Amit Mishra's explosive take on fellow cricketer

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra shared insights into his relationships with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who started their careers barely a year apart and became the backbone of the Indian batting line-up over the next decade and a half.

They achieved significant success together, including winning a T20 World Cup and retiring from T20Is on the same day. Despite similarities in their batting stardom and fanbases, Mishra highlighted contrasting dynamics in his interactions with the two superstars of Indian cricket.

Regarding Rohit Sharma, Mishra described a longstanding, friendly bond that has remained consistent since Sharma's early days in cricket. He emphasised Sharma's unchanged nature and strong relationship, saying, "When I met him the first day and when I meet him today, he is the same person." Mishra also noted that he and Sharma continue to joke and maintain a good rapport, even though Sharma has achieved significant success, including being the captain and winning five IPL titles.

In contrast, Mishra revealed a more distant relationship with Virat Kohli, noting that their communication had dwindled over time. He attributed this change to Kohli's evolution with fame and leadership responsibilities, which might have altered his approach to interpersonal relationships within the Indian team. Mishra mentioned that while Kohli remains respectful in their interactions, their connection isn't as close as it once was.

Even Yuvraj Singh, a two-time World Cup winner for India, had previously discussed how he was friends with 'Cheeku', the young Kohli, but their bond couldn't endure as Virat Kohli rose to stardom.

Mishra echoed similar sentiments, noting the significant change in Kohli's demeanour after assuming the captaincy and achieving success. He further said, "I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat samosas, when he needed pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli the captain."