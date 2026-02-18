Formula 1 2026 new rules: Smaller cars, boost button, overtake mode- racing rules explained

Formula 1 is heading into one of the biggest rule changes in modern history in 2026. The overhaul touches everything, car design, aerodynamics, power units, energy deployment and even fuel. The aim: make cars lighter and nimbler, improve racing, boost sustainability and attract more manufacturers.

Here’s what changes from 2026, as per Formula1.com.

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Smaller, lighter and more agile cars

The 2026 cars will be shorter, narrower and lighter.

The wheelbase is reduced, which should make cars more responsive in corners.

Tyres remain 18-inch, but they will be narrower to reduce drag and weight.

The small arches above the front tyres are gone.

The intricate ground-effect tunnels introduced in 2022 have been removed.

Floors will be flatter with larger diffusers.

The result? Less downforce and higher ride heights. That should create a wider range of setup options and make cars easier to follow through corners.

Active Aero replaces DRS

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of Active Aero.

Both the front and rear wings will be adjustable depending on where the car is on the track.

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In corners: wing flaps stay closed to maintain grip.

On designated straights: drivers can activate low-drag mode, flattening the wings to increase top speed.

This system is available to all drivers on every lap.

It effectively replaces DRS in its current form. Drivers will no longer need to be within one second of the car ahead to open the rear wing.

However, being within one second still matters because of a new Overtake Mode.

New overtaking tools

Overtake Mode

When within one second of the car in front, drivers can access extra electrical energy to help them attack.

Boost button

Drivers retain a manual boost function, renamed the Boost button. It can be used anywhere on the lap for attack or defence, provided there is enough battery charge.

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Drivers can deploy it all at once or manage it strategically over a lap.

Battery control

Drivers will also have more control over battery recharge modes, working with engineers to recover energy through braking and throttle lift. This adds another tactical layer to racing.

Power unit overhaul: A 50-50 split

The core engine remains a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, but the balance shifts dramatically.

Internal combustion engine output is reduced.

Electric motor power is tripled.

Power split moves to roughly 50% petrol and 50% electric.

The expensive and complex MGU-H heat recovery system is removed.

At the same time, the Energy Recovery System (ERS) will recharge twice as much energy per lap compared to today.

The new rules have already attracted multiple manufacturers:

Ferrari

Mercedes

Red Bull Powertrains (with Ford)

Audi

Honda (returning)

General Motors (joining in 2029)

100% advanced sustainable fuel

From 2026, F1 cars will run on Advanced Sustainable Fuels.

These fuels are made from sources such as carbon capture, municipal waste and non-food biomass. They are independently certified to meet strict sustainability standards.

It marks the first time Formula 1 will run fully on sustainable fuel.

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Stronger safety standards

Safety also gets an upgrade:

The survival cell faces tougher testing.

The roll hoop is strengthened to handle 23% more load.

The front impact structure now separates in two stages to better protect drivers in secondary impacts.

What it means for racing

The 2026 reset is designed to produce:

More agile cars

Easier overtaking

Greater strategic variety

More sustainable technology

Stronger manufacturer competition

With less downforce and tighter control over turbulent air, following another car through corners should become easier. At the same time, drivers will have more tools and more responsibility in managing energy and aero systems.