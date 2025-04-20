Oscar Piastri stormed to his third victory of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday night, outpacing Max Verstappen and capitalising on a crucial penalty for the reigning world champion to snatch the lead in the drivers’ standings for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

Advertisement

Starting from the front row, Verstappen held his position into Turn 1 but was swiftly penalised with a five-second time penalty after stewards ruled he had left the track and gained an advantage in a dicey opening-lap clash with Piastri. Despite briefly reclaiming the lead, Verstappen’s fate was sealed with the penalty, and McLaren’s Piastri never looked back.

“Well done everyone,” Piastri said on team radio. “A little bit more difficult at the start than I’d hoped for, but the car was great. Dirty air not so much, but at least the dirty air was from lapping people.”

The result marks a significant turning point in the season. Piastri becomes the first driver to win a race this year from anywhere but pole position and now leads the championship after five rounds.

Advertisement

Chaos and Comebacks

The Grand Prix opened with drama as Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly collided on the opening lap, prompting an early Safety Car and a DNF for both drivers. From there, the midfield battles produced fireworks, with Lando Norris mounting a spectacular recovery from P10 on the grid to finish fourth, just over a second behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who secured his first podium of the season.

George Russell led Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the line in fifth and sixth respectively, while Lewis Hamilton followed in seventh. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon rounded out the top nine, with rookie Isack Hadjar claiming the final point in P10, thanks in part to some clever DRS management by his teammate.

Advertisement

Verstappen’s penalty loomed large all race, and though he pushed hard in clear air, Piastri managed the gap expertly and cruised home with a 2.8-second buffer over the Dutchman.

Penalties, Pit Stops, and Strategic Jousting

Throughout the race, pit stop timing and tyre strategy played a critical role. Norris impressed on a long opening stint on hard tyres, at one point leading the Grand Prix, while Leclerc executed a blistering 2.0-second pit stop to set up his podium finish.

Further back, Liam Lawson was handed a 10-second penalty for track limits abuse, while team radio across the grid was filled with frustration about traffic, DRS tactics, and overheating tyres.

McLaren’s intra-team dynamics briefly raised eyebrows when Piastri found himself in his teammate’s dirty air during an extended Norris stint but any fears of team orders gone awry were short-lived.

Leclerc and Ferrari Show Resilience

Leclerc’s third-place finish came after a gritty battle with Russell, and a final-lap defence against Norris, who was rapidly closing the gap but couldn’t find the DRS advantage he needed to make a move.

That margin of 1.092 seconds meant Ferrari held on to a crucial podium in what has otherwise been a mixed start to their season.

Advertisement

Championship Shake-Up

Piastri’s win propels him to the top of the drivers’ standings, displacing Verstappen, and injecting renewed unpredictability into a season that had looked set to follow familiar Red Bull dominance.

“This result would send Piastri into the lead of the Championship,” said former driver and pundit Jolyon Palmer. “Can anything prevent him winning for a third time this year? Verstappen is four seconds behind and now cruising.”

After five rounds, the title race is wide open and Jeddah may well be remembered as the race that cracked it open.

Formula 1 heads to Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, where Ferrari will look to build on their momentum at home and Red Bull will aim to rebound.