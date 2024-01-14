'I saw his message...': Virat Kohli recalls how he started talking to Novak Djokovic; BCCI shares video

Virat Kohli has expressed his gratitude and shared a glimpse into the beginnings of his unexpected friendship with tennis icon Novak Djokovic. In a special video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli recounts the serendipitous moment that led to their ongoing communication.

Initially intending to send a message to Djokovic, Kohli was pleasantly surprised to find a message from the Serbian athlete already waiting in his direct messages. Since then, the two sports stars have been exchanging texts and well-wishes.

“When I saw Novak Djokovic's profile on Instagram and I pressed the message button organically - then I saw his message already on my DM (Direct Message) since then, we started talking to each other and sending wishes,” Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲



Virat Kohli 🤝 Novak Djokovic



Two 🐐 🐐, one special bond 💙



Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest "text buddy" 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @DjokerNole | @AustralianOpen



𝙋.𝙎. - "Hey Novak 👋 - Good luck at AO" pic.twitter.com/PEPQnydwJB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

Kohli further recalled a special message Djokovic sent after Kohli's record-breaking 50th century at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year. “When I got 50th ODI Century, Novak Djokovic put a story, sent me a nice message as well so there is mutual admiration and respect - really nice to connect with global athletes,” Kohli added.

Earlier, Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has openly admired Kohli's illustrious career and achievements. Despite never having met in person, Djokovic considers it an honor to communicate with the former Indian cricket captain. He has even attempted to play cricket, humorously noting his need to improve before potentially visiting India again, so as not to embarrass himself.

"It was really a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me and I obviously admire his career and achievement and everything he has done," Djokovic had earlier told Sony Sports.

