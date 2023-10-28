ICC accepts error in first replay of van der Dussen's DRS dispute but declares correct decision delivered

Following a wave of outrage on social media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has addressed the controversial LBW verdict involving South African batter Rassie van der Dussen in the World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai, last Friday.

On-field umpire, Paul Reiffel had adjudged van der Dussen out during the 19th over of South Africa's innings, following a flatter delivery from Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir.

Though visually, it appeared the ball may have missed the stumps, Reiffel ruled otherwise. Seeking to overturn the potentially match-altering decision, van der Dussen appealed using the Decision Review System (DRS).

Initially, the ball-tracking showed that the ball would miss the leg stump. Unexpectedly, this trajectory was withdrawn from the screen and replaced with another, showing the ball slightly clipping the stump. The pitch point and impact were consistent in both versions, labelled as 'umpire's call', but the divergence lay in the projected end path of the ball.

Suspense increased when the second tracking was accepted as the final decision. Given that van der Dussen's original dismissal call from the on-field umpire, the third umpire upheld the double 'umpire's call' verdict on the DRS despite the unprecedented discrepancy in tracking results.

The cricket star, who was confidently leading South Africa in their 21-run chase, could only manage to score 21 before being sent off the pitch, clearly upset over his unexpected departure. His exit represented a significant turning point, not just for him, but for the entire South African team.

They were cruising to victory when the unfortunate incident occurred and gave the opposition, Pakistan, a lifeline to crawl back into the game. Pakistan seized the moment, capitalizing on van der Dussen's dismissal by taking another key wicket of Heinrich Klaasen who managed to contribute only 12 runs.

Just minutes after Rassie van der Dussen was declared out, screenshots of two different ball-tracking replays went viral across social media platforms, causing uproar among cricket fans. The fans instigated a clamour, demanding an explanation from broadcasters and the International Cricket Council over the confusion.

ICC promptly stepped in to address the issue. The Cricket governing body admitted to erroneously releasing the first graphic during the LBW appeal intended solely for van der Dussen, but were firm in their assertion that a correct replay was shown subsequently, and thus, the correct judgement had been made.

"In today's match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen. The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed," ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

