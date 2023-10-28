World Cup 2023: Pakistan still not out of semifinals race. Check calculations and scenarios

After losing four league matches in the ongoing World Cup tournament, there is a big buzz around whether Pakistan will qualify for semifinals. Pakistan lost a crucial match against South Africa on Friday after the African team handed over a heartbreaking 1-wicket defeat to the Asian team. Pakistan needed the win to stay alive in the semi-final race. But all is still not lost as per experts.

While Pakistan’s position in the points table hasn’t changed, the Friday loss has slimmed their chances of qualifying for the next round. After six matches, they have only two wins - four points - with three games to go.

South Africa overcome Pakistan by the barest of margins to take an absolute #CWC23 cliffhanger in Chennai 🔥#PAKvSA 📝: https://t.co/pnYCNcuisM pic.twitter.com/Lazz5NlyWz — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2023

Pakistan's upcoming matches are against Bangaldesh, New Zealand and England, and they need to win all the three to get stronger on the points side.

Scenarios explained

Pakistan

Matches to Play: Bangladesh, New Zealand & England.

Current Points: 4

Position in points table: 6th

Pakistan have lost four matches, the latest being Friday's fixture against South Africa. As per the round-robin format of the ICC World Cup, each team has to play nine games in total, where it has to win six games to get a berth in the top four. At present, Pakistan can only win a maximum of five games in total if it wins the next three games. Even after that it will have a high chance of an early exit.

Pakistan’s net run rate (-0.387) is also negative, which means they need big wins to get a positive run rate.

Pakistan can qualify if,

As per India Today's calculations:

Australia lose 3 of their next 4 matches. If Australia beat New Zealand and lose their remaining three matches, Pakistan can qualify.

Australia will then have 8 points, while Pakistan after winning the next three matches will have 10 points.

Australia losing 2 of their next 4 matches also opens up a possibility, but Pakistan have to then rely on Net Run Rate to go through.

Australia have four matches left against New Zealand (October 28), England (November 4), Afghanistan (November 7), and Bangladesh (November 11).

Pakistan can qualify if,

New Zealand will have to lose all their remaining matches and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan lose at least 2 of their next 4 matches for Pakistan to make it to semis. Pakistan will face New Zealand on November 4 and a massive win can boost Pakistan's run rate and score. If they defeat New Zealand on November 4, New Zealand will have 8 points and Pakistan can finish with 10 points.

New Zealand will face Australia (October 28), South Africa (November 1), Pakistan (November 4), and Sri Lanka (November 9).

