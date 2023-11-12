ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands: When and where to watch, venue, squads, probable 11, key players, pitch report, weather forecast and more

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, flanked by the Cubbon Park, high-end MG Road and Queen’s Road, will be host to the match between India and Netherlands today. This match is extremely critical for Netherlands as it looks to keep its standing in the World Cup 2023 points table.

India comes into the match after defeating the Temba Bavuma-led Team South Africa by a massive margin of 243 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Netherlands, however, is entering the match after England defeated it by 160 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

At present, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India is at the topmost position in the points table as it has won every match it has played so far. India has won its matches against the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Netherlands, on the other hand, has won only two out of the eight matches played so far. The Scott Edwards-led team has won its matches against Bangladesh and South Africa.

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: When, where to watch

The toss will take place at 01: 30 pm whereas the match will take place from 02:00 pm. Cricket lovers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network channels. The match will also livestream on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Match venue

The match against Netherlands will take place at Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Established in 1969, this stadium can accommodate more than 40,000 fans and spectators. The stadium has so far hosted four matches—Australia vs Pakistan (October 20), England vs Sri Lanka (October 26), New Zealand vs Pakistan and New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (November 9).

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report

M Chinnaswamy Stadium has the most batter-friendly pitch in India. Given the speedy outfield and shorter boundaries, it is easier for batsmen to score runs on this pitch. Spinners get more assistance as the match progresses.

The stadium has hosted a total of 41 ODI matches so far. New Zealand has scored the highest total of 401-6 against Pakistan. Indian Women’s Cricket Team recorded the lowest score at 114-10 against the South African Women’s Cricket Team at this pitch.

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Bengaluru weather report

On Sunday, there is a very low probability of rain and absolutely no likelihood of thunderstorms. The weather is expected to be pleasant with sun and some areas with high cloud cover. Temperature in Bengaluru is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius in daytime and around 16 degrees Celsius in the night.

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Win probability

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has a 97 per cent probability of winning this match given its performance in the tournament so far. Netherlands, on the other hand, has a slim probability of 3 per cent to win the match against India, according to Google’s win predictor.

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Key players

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are among the batsmen to watch out for on the Indian side. Shubman Gill surpassed Pakistan captain and skipper Babar in ICC rankings. Shubman Gill made a total of 219 runs in only six innings. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are the other Indian batsmen to make it to the ICC ODI rankings.

When it comes to bowling, Team India has Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja to depend on. While Mohammed Siraj has topped the ICC bowling table with a rating of 709, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have also made the cut in the ICC bowling table.

Netherlands, on the other hand, has captain Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht are among the ones to watch out for when it comes to batting. Both Edwards and Engelbrecht scored over 200 runs.

In the bowling department, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren are Team Netherlands’ biggest bets. While Bas de Leede has picked up 11 wickets, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren have picked up 10 wickets each.

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 squads

India squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Netherlands squad

Scott Edwards (Captain, wicketkeeper), Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes (Wicketkeeper), Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

