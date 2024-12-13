ICC gives its go-ahead for hybrid Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan and Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted approval for a hybrid format for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with games scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Dubai under an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India Today reported on Friday.

The eight-team ODI tournament is set to commence on February 19, with the final slated for March 9.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will serve as the host for the Champions Trophy 2025, with Pakistan hosting a total of 10 matches during the tournament. India's three league matches are scheduled to be held in Dubai, including the highly anticipated match against Pakistan.

Additionally, Dubai will also host the semifinal and final matches. However, in the event that India is eliminated from the tournament after the league games, the semifinal and final will be relocated to Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Both boards have come to a mutual agreement for the 2026 T20 World Cup, determining that Pakistan will not play against India in India during the league stage, with the match now set to take place in Colombo.

The PCB will not be compensated financially for this arrangement; however, they have successfully secured hosting rights for an ICC Women’s tournament post-2027. The agreement has been positively received by all stakeholders, facilitating trouble-free event planning and addressing various logistical and geopolitical issues.

PCB had previously requested ICC that in the event India declines to visit Pakistan for the upcoming ICC tournament, they would also not be travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and BCCI. PCB insisted on playing their matches in Colombo.