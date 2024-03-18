'I'm a very tough guy to handle.': Gautam Gambhir thanks SRK and KKR CEO Venky Mysore for dealing with his demands

Gautam Gambhir, the new mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and CEO Venky Mysore for dealing with his challenges over the years.

"I'm a very tough guy to handle. I have to thank Shah Rukh Khan and CEO Venky Mysore for putting up with my tantrums all these years," Gambhir said.

On Thursday, March 14, Gautam Gambhir arrived in Kolkata ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian cricketer recently joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their mentor for the upcoming T20 tournament. KKR shared a video on their official Instagram channel featuring Gambhir alongside the team management.

In 2011, Gambhir joined KKR and turned the fortunes of the IPL franchise around. Under his leadership, KKR clinched victories in the 2012 and 2014 finals against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively.

Before the 2018 season, Gambhir left KKR and played one season for Delhi Daredevils, now Capitals, before retiring from competitive cricket later that year.

Gambhir has previously described the IPL as the "toughest league in the world," comparing its competitiveness to international cricket.

Since Gautam Gambhir's departure from KKR, the team hasn't secured an IPL title. Despite reaching the final in 2021 under Eoin Morgan's leadership, they were defeated by CSK. In the last two seasons, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs. Now, with Gambhir as their mentor, they aim to reclaim their top form.